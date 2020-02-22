Sam Fisher became the first four-time state champion in Fauquier County wrestling history Saturday.
So he helped his Fauquier Falcons win a team title for the third time in history, all in a six-year span. They beat runner-up Great Bridge 170.5-164 for the Class 4 championship with Liberty third by scoring 139 points at Tuscarora High in Leesburg.
That gave Fauquier seven consecutive top-seven finishes at state and 14 consecutive top-nine placements, including the Class 4A title in 2015-16 and 2014-15. Coach Doug Fisher captained those teams and this 2019-20 championship squad.
“I was really happy,” Fisher said Saturday. “Of course your first one is something [special], but the second one we kind of had the same [wrestlers] and sort of felt destined for that.
"This one’s a whole different feel," he said. "Really special [after] we had a lot of struggles in a lot of different areas midseason.”
The Falcons won only one tournament during the regular season, but they gained confidence in the postseason by winning the Class 4 Northwestern District championship and the Region 4C title before entering state this weekend.
They built an early 84-82.5 lead over Great Bridge during the first session Friday and expanded that to 152.5-149 entering the finals Saturday. The Wildcats took a brief 153-152.5 advantage by winning the 106-pound final, but Fauquier took the lead for good at 158.5-153 with D.J. Richards winning the 126 final.
Fisher scored the final points for Fauquier by pinning Amherst's Josh Brooks in 1 minute, 8 seconds during the 182 final. He also won that weight class last season as a junior with a 170 title as a sophomore and a 160 title as a freshman. So he topped the Falcons’ Garrett Tingen, who won titles in 2016, 2015 and 2014 to set the bar for individual championships.
Similarly, Mason Barrett because the first wrestler in Liberty history to win two state titles, while teammate Colin Dupill became the Eagles’ first freshman state champion. He defeated Eastern View's Johnny Laird 5-0 in the 132 final while Barrett won the 120 final 3-1 over Dominion's Jack Creamer.
For Fauquier, Richards pinned Powhatan's Sean Hall in 3:11 during the finals while Gino Camarca won the 138 final by pinning Liberty's William Winegardner in 5:42. Adding runner-up finishes were Fauquier's Eric DeWald (160 pounds) and Liberty's Bryan Contreras (152) and Winegardner, while the Eagles' Jovon Mitchell placed third (145).
Also earning state medals were Fauquier’s Ben Bell (fourth, 195), Casey Burr (fourth, 285), Reece Kuhns (fifth, 120) and Thomas Heisler (fifth, 220), as well as Liberty's Caleb Swinson (fifth, 160) and Royce Hall (fifth, 170).
*Check back later for the full story about Fauquier and Liberty’s performances*
