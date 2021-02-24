OFFENSE
QB: J.T. Diehl, Sr.
TB: Luke Thomas, Jr.
RB: Brandon Byers (Sr.)/Grayson Kramer (Jr.)*
WR: Ky’lil Kiawu (Sr.)/John Bynaker (Jr.)*
WR: Austin Fernandez (Sr.)/Evan Jackson (Sr.)
TE: Wes Heflin, Jr.
C: Jacob Whipkey, Sr.
G: Wyatt Croson, Jr.
G: Garrett Kramer, Jr.
T: Evan Rose, Sr.
T: Paul Heisler, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL: John Carneckis, Sr.
DL: Garrett Kramer, Jr.
DL: Paul Heisler, Sr.
OLB: Banks Massey, Jr.
OLB: J.T. Diehl, Sr.
ILB: Brandon Byars, Sr.
ILB: Grayson Kramer, Jr.
ILB: Luke Thomas (Jr.)/Kobe Link (Fr.)
FS: Evan Jackson, Sr.
CB: Austin Fernandez, Sr./Dylan Taylor (Jr.)
CB: John Bynaker, Jr.
