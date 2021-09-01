FAUQUIER STARTING LINEUP

OFFENSE
QB: Ben Noland, Fr.
TB: Dylan Taylor, Sr*./Bo Green, Fr.
FB: Grayson Kramer, Sr.*/Leo Rodriguez, Jr.
TE: Chase Leazer, Fr.
WR: John Bynaker, Sr.*
WR: Eli Bynaker, Fr./P.J. Conlan, Jr.
LG: Wyatt Croson, Sr.*
RG: Jack Taylor, Sr.
C: Xavier Crute, Sr.
LT: John Weaver, Jr.
RT: Garrett Kramer, Sr.*
DEFENSE
DL: Luke Thomas, Sr*./Grady Panagos, Jr.
DL: Jaqwah Lewis, Sr./John Weaver, Sr.
DT: Jackson Geddis-Blount, Jr.
DT: Dillon Epperson, Soph.
NG: Gavin Robertson, Sr./Leo Rodriguez, Jr.
LB: Grayson Kramer, Sr.*
LB: Garrett Kramer, Sr.*
S: John Bynaker, Sr.*
S: Bo Green, Fr.
CB: Dylan Taylor, Sr.*
CB: Kaden Fox, Sr.
*Returning starter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.