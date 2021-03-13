Fauquier man arrested for alleged home invasion, armed robbery in Maryland

Justin Easom, 33, of Warrenton was arrested March 12 at his home on Broad Run Church Road for the alleged home invasion, first-degree assault and armed robbery of an 81- year-old victim in Maryland on March 11, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
A spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department Major Crimes Division said that a male suspect forced entry into the home through the front door and threatened the victim. The suspect stole property from the victim and fled. The victim was not injured during the alleged robbery, added the spokesman.
Detectives determined that Easom had recently completed home improvement projects at the victim’s home, the spokesman said.
Fauquier County detectives, working with Montgomery County Police, processed the scene for evidence and took Easom into custody after locating him at his home.
Lewis said that Easom was transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond, pending extradition to Maryland.
The investigation is ongoing, said Lewis.
