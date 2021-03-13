You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Fauquier man arrested for alleged home invasion, armed robbery in Maryland

  • Updated
  • 0
new generic police lights 1
Justin Easom

Justin Easom

Justin Easom, 33, of Warrenton was arrested March 12 at his home on Broad Run Church Road for the alleged home invasion, first-degree assault and armed robbery of an 81- year-old victim in Maryland on March 11, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department Major Crimes Division said that a male suspect forced entry into the home through the front door and threatened the victim. The suspect stole property from the victim and fled. The victim was not injured during the alleged robbery, added the spokesman.

Detectives determined that Easom had recently completed home improvement projects at the victim’s home, the spokesman said.

Fauquier County detectives, working with Montgomery County Police, processed the scene for evidence and took Easom into custody after locating him at his home.

Lewis said that Easom was transported to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center and is being held without bond, pending extradition to Maryland.

The investigation is ongoing, said Lewis.

2020 was a year marked by hardships and challenges, but the Fauquier community has proven resilient. The Fauquier Times is honored to serve as your community companion. To say thank you for your continued support, we’d like to offer all our subscribers -- new or returning --

4 WEEKS FREE DIGITAL AND PRINT ACCESS.

We understand the importance of working to keep our community strong and connected. As we move forward together into 2021, it will take commitment, communication, creativity, and a strong connection with those who are most affected by the stories we cover.

We are dedicated to providing the reliable, local journalism you have come to expect. We are committed to serving you with renewed energy and growing resources. Let the Fauquier Times be your community companion throughout 2021, and for many years to come.

Subscribe

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Readers' Choice 2020

SUBSCRIBE

SUPPORT JOURNALISM

The future of Fauquier Times now depends on community support. Your donation will help us continue to improve our journalism through in-depth local news coverage and expanded reader engagement.

Keeping you connected to the Community. Find or Submit your local event here..