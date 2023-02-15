Fauquier FISH, a nonprofit organization thatprovides food for the hungry, is moving into a 5,400-square-foot warehouse across the street from Walmart in Warrenton.
Themove represents a historical moment for the organization,which has spent nearly 10 years searching for a new home, FISHsaid in a news release.FISH will move into its new homeat 680A Industrial Roadthe weekend of Feb. 18, with doors officially opening to food pantry clients from 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Feb.21. A ribbon cutting will be scheduled for the spring.
This year,thelocal food-security organization Fauquier FISH turns 40.FISH began in 1983 as a church-based food closet serving dozensof peopleacross the county.
With increased funding and the tenacity of countless volunteers, FISH now providesfood tomore than5,000“neighbors in need”each year. Programming includes a nutrition-focused food pantry; weekend, holiday and summer break food for school children; senior meal deliveries; holiday food baskets; and a farmer’s market voucher program. In addition, the organization facilitates an annual book bag school supply.
Significant changes have accompanied FISH’s growth.Fauquier County provided a temporary trailer at 24 Pelham St. in Warrentonfor FISH’s flagship program—the food pantry—for the past30years.The Weekend Power Pack program operated out of a satellite classroom at P.B.Smith Elementary School.In 2020, warehouse space was leased to accommodatethethatprogram,which had rapidly expanded to distributing food tomore than 300schoolchildren each week.
Until now,FISH’s programs were never located in the same physical space;staff and volunteers have workedthrough the challenges of running programs out of multiple, physically separate spaces.
“Being able to come together under one roof is a game-changer for our organization,”Executive Director Charity Furnesssaid. “This will increase our efficiency and impact by leaps and bounds. We are excited for our volunteers, clients, and the community to join us on this next step in Fauquier FISH’s journey!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.