Lucia Roach of Warrenton was inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Gretchen Thomas of Warrenton, and a member of the women’s cross-country team at Lebanon Valley College, competed for the Flying Dutchmen.
David Akinyemi of Bealeton, and a student at Bates College, conducted research for Valasnov-Poisson equation with Assistant Professor of Mathematics Hengry Boateng.
Kevin Chienku of Marshall was named to the first quarter 2019-20 dean’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
William H. Scott VI of Marshall was named to the first quarter 2019-20 dean’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Julian Perry of Warrenton was named to the first quarter 2019-20 principal’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Sara Grace Whitehead of Warrenton was named to the first quarter 2019-20 principal’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy. She was also elected the photographer of the school’s Student Council Association.
Hannah Leachman of Markham was named to the fall 2019 honors list at Pomfret School.
Sherry Rice of Warrenton graduated from Ashland University with Bachelor of Arts degree in multidisciplinary studies.
Hakeem Johnson of Remington was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Sioux Falls.
Jason Gunti of Catlett was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bob Jones University.
Bethany Worsham of Marshall was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College.
Morgan Pletch of Warrenton was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Eastern Mennonite University.
Gretchen Thomas of Warrenton was named to the Middle Atlantic Conference’s (MAC) fall 2019 academic honor roll at Lebanon Valley College.
Jeremy Halbrook of Warrenton, and a student at Piedmont College, was named to the Piedmont College Director of Athletics honor roll for the fall 2019 semester.
Maurice Chienku of Marshall was named to the second quarter 2019-20 dean’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
William Scott of Marshall was named to the second quarter 2019-20 dean’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Julian Perry of Warrenton was named to the second quarter 2019-20 principal’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Sara Whitehead of Warrenton was named to the second quarter 2019-20 principal’s list at Randolph-Macon Academy.
Brittany Goodman of Marshall graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Warrenton residents who graduated from James Madison University include Trevor Pechtimaldjian who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology, Elle Del Gallo who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in nursing, Laura Walters who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in nursing, Priya Parbadia who earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in nursing, Mackenzie Ross who earned a Master of Occupational Therapy degree in occupational therapy and Paige Douthett who earned a Master of Physician Assistant Studies degree in physician assistant studies.
Justin Hall of Catlett was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Sidney McCoy of Warrenton was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Kaleigh Tunnell of Bealeton was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Michael Burley of Warrenton graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in marine science.
Jacob Scott Watrous of Warrenton was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Clemson University.
Madison Fitzpatrick of Warrenton was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University.
Warrenton residents Michael Nguyen and Tyler Pavlock, and members of Shenandoah University’s Sport Business Association, traveled to New Orleans, Louisiana to work at the 2020 College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship.
Michael King of Midland was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University.
Ashlee Myers of Warrenton was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University.
Emily Shamblin of Marshall was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Shenandoah University.
Tyler Pavlock of Warrenton, and a member of the Sport Business Association (SBA) at Shenandoah University, worked at the Super Bowl LIV as a volunteer with the Miami Host Committee and NFL On Location Experiences.
Kamryn Leoncavallo of Marshall was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Emerson College.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Amanda Box, Bretton Butler, Ivan Cruz, Ashlee Myers and Jillian Greathouse.
Marshall residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University include Emily Shamblin and Sierra Smarr.
Naoya Umetsu of The Plains was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Christina Mohl of Catlett was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Carter Lawler of Broad Run was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Michael King of Midland was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Shenandoah University.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the 2019 dean’s list at Grove City College include Philip St. Jean and Tom St. Jean.
Mark Fulton of Bealeton was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama include James P. Damato, Gehrig Matthew Faircloth and Mark D. Zitzmann.
John Stephen Luster III of Bealeton was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama include Emma Arlene Averna and Nelson R. Muma III.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Kelsey Gastley, Michael Chiccehitto, Logan Courtney, Madailine St. Ledger, Austin Evans, Kathryn McCoy, Tyler Williams, Aiden Finn, Megan Barlowe, Samantha Hailey, Jarold Reichel, Lucinda Swartzentruber, Natalie Burns, Madelyn Basye, Olivia Chirasello, Ellie Heflin, Ashley Lehman, Camilla Brown, Madison Hollingsworth, Michael LeMar, MacKenna Regenbogen, Kelly Jorgensen and Grayson Reigel.
Marshall residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Connor Dulevitz and Meghan Row.
Delaplane residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Samantha Lucas and Sophia Waugh.
Broad Run residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Catherine Harper and Scott Stevenson.
Bealeton residents who have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Christopher Hall, Cattien Cao and Autumn Wimer.
Anna Lee of The Plains was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Maria Fuentes of Remington was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Sydney May, Kathleen Heenan, and Laura Walters.
Colby Biskup of Marshall was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Cameron Piper of Catlett was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Evan Nicholls of Delaplane was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Sarah Corbin of The Plains was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Stephanie Ashwell of Hume was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Cassandra Dehn of Bealeton was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Cecilia Hassan of Warrenton and a member of Crusaders for Life, the largest student club at the University of Dallas, traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the annual National March for Life.
Haleigh McGuin of Bealeton and a member of the Shenandoah University Hornets Competition Cheerleading Team, traveled to Ocean City, Maryland to compete in a two-day competition at the Reach the Beach Rec and School Nationals.
Sara Hume of Warrenton was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at The Citadel.
Ryan Brown of Warrenton was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.