Riley J. Purvis of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Clemson University.
Jacob Scott Watrous of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at Clemson University.
Gretchen Thomas of Warrenton and a student at Lebanon Valley College, competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the spring 2019 semester. Thomas was a member of the women’s outdoor track and field team. Thomas was also named to the Middle Atlantic Conference Academic Honor Roll.
Nathaniel Krauss of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Emory & Henry College.
Matthew Schwindt of Goldvein was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Elizabethtown College.
Lucas Farmer of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.
Maurice Kevin Chienku of Marshall and a student at Randolph-Macon Academy, received the Silver Award for his outstanding score on the Level 1 French National Exam.
Roger Thomas McGuinn of Warrenton graduated from McDaniel College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in art.
Anne St. Jean of Warrenton graduated from Grove City College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. St. Jean was also named to the spring 2019 dean’s list with High Distinction.
Lauren Tucker of Catlett graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Accountancy degree.
Broad Run residents who graduated from the University of Mississippi include Claire Muckerman who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree and Alexandra Plaugher who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
Chardane Logan of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Shea Rowell of Broad Run was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mount St. Mary’s University.
Justin A. Hall of Catlett was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Kylie Welch of Remington was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.
Wendy Downey of Warrenton graduated from the University of Scranton with a Master of Science degree in educational administration.
Lynn Jones of Midland graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a Master of Science degree in systems engineering.
Rashawn Latimer of Broad Run graduated from Eastern Mennonite University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in recreation leadership and sports studies and minors in coaching and psychology.
