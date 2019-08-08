Madison Fitzpatrick of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Hofstra University.
Lily Kase of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Loyola University Maryland.
Ryan Brown of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology.
William H. Scott VI received the Most Valuable Player award in tennis from Randolph-Macon Academy.
Madeline Griese of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Mary Baldwin University.
Sabrina Borgstrom of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 honors list at Mary Baldwin University.
Liesel Lutz of Marshall was named to the spring 2019 honors list at Mary Baldwin University.
Lucas Farmer of Warrenton graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University with a Bachelor of Arts degree.
Gustav Ohrstrom of The Plains graduated from Bates College.
Rocelia Godoy of The Plains graduated from Emory and Henry College.
Nathaniel Krauss of Warrenton graduated from Emory and Henry College.
Bennett Wise of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Miami University.
Mark Fulton of Bealeton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at the University of Minnesota Crookston.
Riley Beahm of Warrenton and a student at Randolph-Macon Academy, received the Most Improved Student Award for math plus and yearbook. Beahm was also named to the spring 2019 principal’s list.
Dominic Lostracco of Marshall and a student at Randolph-Macon Academy, was named to the spring 2019 principal’s list.
William H. Scott VI of Marshall and a student at Randolph-Macon Academy, received the Outstanding Student Award for computer programming/robotics. Scott was also named to the spring 2019 principal’s list.
Hannah Leachman of Markham was named to the spring 2019 high honors list at Pomfret School.
Logan Haithcox of The Plains graduated from Randolph-Macon Academy and plans to attend Old Dominion University.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Megan Barlowe, Madelyn Basye, Elle Del Gallo, Austin Evans, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Kaylee Lamper, Michael Megill, Adam Nibecker, Priya Parbadia, Tyler Reed, MacKenna Regenbogen, Kelsey Straub, Laura Walters, Tyler Williams and Evelyn Williamson.
Midland residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Elisabeth Bass andAnna Brickey.
Marshall residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Colby Biskup, Liam Walsh and Stephen Potucek.
Hume residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Emelie Boucher and Kayleigh Flanagan.
Bealeton residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University include Clark Smithers and Autumn Wimer.
Cameron Piper of Catlett was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Erin Sonnenburg of Broad Run was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Sophia Waugh of Delaplane was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at James Madison University.
Ashley DuBois of Catlett was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Sarah Corbin of The Plains was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Neil Wagner of Markham was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University.
Marshall residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Ian Dunton and Shayne Halligan.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the spring 2019 president’s list at James Madison University include Emma Gagnon, Kate Hurley, Maura O’Hara, Aaron Sloss and Megan Steves.
Mason Blake of Casanova was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
James Damato of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 president’s list at The University of Alabama.
Warrenton residents who have been named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at The University of Alabama include Gehrig Faircloth and Nelson Muma.
Maya Attiah of Bealeton graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science degree in comm sciences and disorders.
Thomas Foster of Remington graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in management.
Seth Guillory of Marshall graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing.
Hailey Rogers of Midland graduated from James Madison University with a Bachelor of Science degree in intelligence analysis.
Warrenton residents who graduated from James Madison University include Melissa Bayse who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in economics, Joseph Chipman who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication studies, Gavin Cranfordwho earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance, Brooke Daniels who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theatre, Hannah Fitzpatrick who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, Emma Gagnon who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in modern foreign language, Jed Hackman who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in media arts and design, Emily Harding who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance,Dustin Harris who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance, Rachel Keithley who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing, Mary Lunsford who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology, Kori Mayhugh who earned a Master of Arts in Teaching in Education 5th yr. format, Jason McAvoy who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sport and rec management, Haley Minter who earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in international affairs, Adam Nibecker who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in sociology, Annalise Sears who earned a Bachelor of Music degree in music, Aaron Sloss who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering, Callan Smith who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in accounting and Evelyn Williamson who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in geographic science.
Catlett residents who graduated from James Madison University include Ashley DuBois who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in interdisc liberal studies, Christina Fowler who earned a Master of Arts in Teaching in Education 5th yr. format and Taylor Nirich who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Broad Run residents who graduated from James Madison University include Melanie Goodall who earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance and Sawyer Kearns who earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Warrenton residents who graduated from The University of Alabama include Daniel Collins who earned a Master of Science degree and Christopher Kimball who earned a Master of Public Administration degree.
Brigitte Thomas of Delaplane graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in athletic training.
