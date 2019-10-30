Gretchen Thomas of Warrenton and a member of the ice hockey team at Lebanon Valley College, was named to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference All-Academic Team.
Victoria MacHuca of Bealeton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Union College.
Amanda Landry of Warrenton was named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Georgia Southern University.
Nicklas Burrell of Warrenton graduated from Coastal Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation and sport management.
Edward Hoffman of The Plains graduated from Coastal Caroline University with a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology.
Mitchell Ray Johnson, Jr. of Warrenton graduated from The University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.
Rachel Brown of Warrenton has earned the spring 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Kaitlin Joyce of Warrenton was named captain of the women’s swimming and diving team at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
