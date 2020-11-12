RideFauquier benefit event this Sunday
The RideFauquier club will host an open benefit trail ride this Sunday, Nov. 15, from Hunter’s Rest near Flint Hill. The two-hour guided ride starts at 10 a.m., with a field tailgate afterwards.
RideFauquier, a nonprofit entity, has developed a public horse trail system at Meetze Station Park in Warrenton, and is in the process of building a public show and practice arena at the facility.
Details are at ridefauquier.com.
Local deerhound wins Best in Show, times 3
Gainesville veterinarian Dr. Scott Dove and wife Ceil captured three Best in Show titles with their homebred Scottish Deerhound Foxcliffe Claire Randall Fraser. The wins were at last week’s AKC Virginia Hunt Country Cluster in Doswell, Warrenton and Charlottesville.
The winner is granddaughter of another product of the Dove’s breeding and showing program, Foxcliffe Hickory, that won the 2011 Westminster Best in Show.
Winning handler was Angela Lloyd of Amissville.
Adios to longtime Great Meadow Polo president Gobin
Longtime local professional polo player and Great Meadow Polo president and instructor John Gobin has left that position and relocated to Aiken, South Carolina. Great Meadow is advertising for a new manager of the Twilight Polo summer series and the active polo school.
Gobin took part in the $10,000 U.S. Polo Association National Arena Challenge Cup last week at Great Meadow as his final game at the facility. Celebrity Cruise Hotels At Sea were the winning team in the round-robin tournament. Gobin’s Chichi was voted Best Playing Pony.
Jumping clinic series runs through winter
Jump training professional Martin Douzant will conduct a cavaletti and gymnastics clinic series over the next six weeks. Eventers, hunter-jumpers and young sporthorses are encouraged to take part, with riders of all levels.
Clinics are Nov. 21, Dec. 12 and Jan. 9 at Spencer Sport Horse in Hume.
Register at striderpro.com/a/noPn5jbCrU6xEeb8x_Qzwg.
Rappahannock Hunt holiday events listed
The Rappahannock Hunt will host a guided trail ride and chili cook-off contest Nov. 27 from Pine Rock in Reva.
Club riders and hounds will take part in the annual Washington, Virginia, Christmas parade on Dec. 6 through downtown Washington.
Details on both events are at rappahannockhunt.com.
