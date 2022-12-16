Elizabeth G. Eppley 1936 - 2022
Elizabeth Gross Eppley, 86, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed into heaven on December 12, 2022, in her apartment at The Villas at Suffield Meadows. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1936 to the late Henry and Pauline Gross.
Elizabeth graduated from Church Home Nursing School in Baltimore and served as a nurse for many years.
Elizabeth married Paul Eppley in September 1960. They had a wonderful marriage for 46 years, until Paul’s death in 2006. Paul served in the US Navy for 27 years and in that time, the family experienced life in the Dominican Republic and Chile until moving to Virginia. They had one son, Eric.
Elizabeth is survived by her older sister, Doris Weiss, son Eric Eppley (Katherine), and grandsons Brett Eppley (Brooks) and Carter Eppley (Emily).
Elizabeth will be buried with her husband at Arlington National Cemetery. Due to the lengthy wait for burial, the family requests that donations be made to Doctors Without Borders, as Elizabeth strongly supported this organization or to the New Baltimore Fire Department, who were extremely helpful and kind every time they were called upon for the 11 years she lived in Warrenton.
Friends and family may visit on January 14, 2023 at 1pm at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton, VA. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2pm, followed by a reception at The Moser House at 3-5pm.
