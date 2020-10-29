Tallies from ballots cast on Election Day at precinct polling places are usually reported an hour or two after polls close, and that timeline should not change too much this year, Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables said Monday.
In previous elections, tallies of voted absentee ballots have been reported generally later than other precincts. Absentee ballots are reported as one "precinct" and not broken down by where in the county a voter resides.
This effect might be more pronounced this year across the state. Under new laws (passed before the coronavirus pandemic) intended to expand access to absentee voting, many Virginians – about 2.3 million as of Oct. 28 -- have already cast a ballot in the 2020 general election. In Fauquier County, 22,888 residents had cast a ballot by Oct. 28, representing 42% of all registered voters.
Absentee ballots will be reported in two blocks. All absentee ballots counted by 11 p.m. on election night will be reported shortly after that deadline. Any absentee ballots not counted by that time will be reported after 12 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, the deadline to count any remaining absentee ballots.
In Fauquier County at least, unofficial results – including absentee ballots -- should be available a few hours after polls close. "Election night will go off as normal,” Ables said. He said he expects all Fauquier County precincts to report unofficial results on election night in the same manner as in previous elections.
This is because, in Virginia, absentee ballots can be counted – but not reported – before Election Day. Precinct captains have regularly come into the county registrar’s office to “pre-process” absentee ballots using the same checks and balances used for ballots cast on Election Day.
Because ballots “clearly postmarked” by Nov. 3 and received by the registrar’s office by noon Friday will be counted, those ballots will be added to the official tally. However, Ables said, “We’re not expecting an avalanche of ballots coming in [after Election Day].”
Still, this doesn’t guarantee that even unofficial outcomes of individual races will be discernible on election night. Not all localities necessarily have the means to pre-process a large share of absentee ballots before Election Day, and a high volume of mailed absentee ballots could presumably arrive in some localities on Election Day. (In Fauquier County, only about 2,100 absentee ballots requested and received by mail have not been returned as of Oct. 28.)
Essentially, a more complete understanding of the final results of individual elections may not be possible until midday Friday, or at least until later on election night than in previous years. (The Virginia Public Access Project illustrates this in an animated graphic.)
Vote counts – including the validation or rejection of provisional ballots – must be certified by local elections boards by Nov. 10. This is when the “unofficial” results reported from election night onward become “official.”
