Early Tuesday morning, the first 30 people who tried to cast ballots at the Kettle Run High School polling place had their ballots rejected by the scanner.
“Initially we thought this was a voting machine issue,” said Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables later this morning. “Unfortunately, the incorrect ballots were sent to this precinct in error.”
In this case, the precinct had been sent ballots for the 1st Congressional District, even though the Kettle Run Precinct is part of the 5th District. The scanning machine at each polling place is programmed to reject incorrect ballots.
“The voting machine in that precinct cannot count these ballots,” Ables said. “Fortunately, the new electronic poll books were able to provide the names of all those issued the incorrect ballot. We and others are attempting to make contact with each of these voters so that they can return to the precinct and cast a correct ballot that can be counted by the voting machine.”
Deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office assisted in contacting the affected voters. By 2:20 p.m., 27 of those voters had been successfully contacted by phone, according to Lt. Stephen Brubaker. “I’m about to go knock on one of the doors of the of [the remaining three voters] myself,” Brubaker said, adding that deputies were actively trying to reach out to the other two voters.
Toni Stinson, of Catlett, was one of the voters unable to cast a ballot Tuesday morning. She arrived at the polling place a little after 6 a.m.
The voter ahead of her was unable to successfully scan his ballot, she said, so elections officials “had everyone freeze in place.” Because elections officials thought it was a problem with the scanning machine, voters were told to put their ballots in the emergency slot -- reserved for instances when the scanner is not functioning -- of the scanning machine. “They said everyone will have to put their ballot in the emergency slot and they will get counted tonight.”
Stinson did put her completed – incorrect -- ballot in the emergency slot. About 30 to 45 minutes later, she returned to the polling place because she had signed up to volunteer for one of the political parties. One of the elections officials recognized her and told her what had happened, and Stinson was able to cast a correct ballot.
“I don’t think it was anything nefarious or anything,” Stinson said. But, she added, “It should have been looked at closer.”
[angry] Geez Kettle Run HS voters (of which I'm one)! How many of you didn't notice the wrong Congressional candidates on the ballot?!? It's not like "Good/Webb" is easily confused with "Wittman/Rashid". Grrrrrr . . . quit voting for "Ham Sandwich" just because they have R or D next to their name!
