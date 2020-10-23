Fauquier County's main registrar's office and two satellite offices will be open Saturday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Eligible voters registered in Fauquier County may cast an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election in person at any one of these locations. The deadline to cast an absentee ballot in person is Saturday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m.

Official Resources Virginia Department of Elections: vote.elections.virginia.gov Fauquier County Office of the General Registrar: 540-422-8290

In addition to the next two Saturdays, the main registrar's office, located at 528 Waterloo Road, Warrenton, is currently open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Each of the two satellite offices is currently open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The satellite offices are located at:

The 2020 general election is the first election in which Virginia voters may cast an absentee ballot – either in-person or by mail -- without an approved “excuse.” Eligible county residents may cast an absentee ballot in person in a process similar to voting on Election Day.

If a voter receives an absentee ballot by mail but later chooses to vote in person instead, they must bring the absentee ballot received by mail with them to the registrar’s office or polling place. The absentee ballot will be destroyed before the individual is permitted to cast a ballot in person. If the individual doesn't bring the ballot with them to the polling place, they may only cast a provisional ballot.

Upcoming deadlines

Friday, Oct. 23, 5 p.m. , to apply for an absentee ballot by mail; all completed applications for absentee ballots must be received before the deadline. Postmarks are not acceptable.

, to apply for an absentee ballot by mail; all completed applications for absentee ballots must be received before the deadline. Postmarks are not acceptable. Saturday, Oct. 31, 5 p.m ., to cast an absentee ballot in person.

., to cast an absentee ballot in person. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 7 p.m., for the registrar’s office to receive a completed absentee ballot by mail. Mailed ballots received after this deadline will be counted if they are “clearly postmarked” on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3 and received by the registrar’s office by 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6; late ballots that do not meet these criteria will not be opened or counted.

Voting on Election Day

The overall process for casting a ballot on Election Day -- Tuesday, Nov. 3 -- has not changed. As in previous elections, the county’s 20 polling places will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registered voters wishing to cast a ballot on Election Day must bring an acceptable form of identification with them to their precinct polling station.