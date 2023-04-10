Emily Brewer

Del. Emily Brewer, R-Suffolk
Danica Roem 2

Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William
Eileen Filler

Gov. Ralph Northam introduces House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, as the first woman to hold the position in state history.
Glenn Davis

Del. Glenn Davis, R-Viginia Beach, talks to colleagues on the floor of the House of Delegates. 
Jill Vogel

Jill Vogel

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.