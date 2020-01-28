County finances, the resolution of a murder cold case, notable retirements and school construction were among the top stories in 2013.
Taxes and fees
After years of austerity budgets and holding the line, Fauquier supervisors relented to financial pressure and raised taxes to support this year’s $266.6 million budget. The fiscal year 2014 real estate tax increased by 1 cent to $0.98 per $100 of assessed value. For an average Fauquier home assessed at $313,200, that meant a $31 increase in the real estate tax bill. The budget maintained all other tax rates at their current levels, though the supervisors also approved a $100 hike in fees for patients using Fauquier ambulances.
1980 murder solved
In January, Fauquier deputies charged convicted rapist Richard Cloud of Mount Olive, West Virginia, for the 1980 murder of Brad Baker in The Plains. The case of Baker’s death was the oldest unsolved murder in Fauquier County, and had stymied sheriffs, detectives and even a pair of psychics.
But new investigative techniques – chief among them the use of a special grand jury – helped detectives extract a confession from the man they believed killed Baker. Cloud was already in prison serving a life sentence in West Virginia for kidnapping, rape and assault.
Changes at Fauquier High School
New school renovations, new principals and a new superintendent hit the status quo like a wrecking ball. A major stage of the school’s renovation was completed over the summer, and the new main building awaited the students.
Roger Sites, the red-jacket icon of Fauquier High School, its principal for 20 years and a respected authority figure for 45 years, retired this summer, sending off the school’s 50th commencement. Students came back to find a new principal, Clarence “Tripp” Burton III, once an assistant principal at Kettle Run High School.
The man who built Fauquier High’s weight room retired this year, closing the door on 44 years of service to both students and adults. Coach Jim Pulchine retired this summer, passing the barbell to Coach Jason Bailey.
Merger in the making
After four years of searching, Fauquier Health found a willing financial partner this fall. Last month, the Fauquier Health Board of Directors and LifePoint Hospitals finalized their joint venture to share ownership and operation of Fauquier Health. The joint venture was expected to bring $52.8 million in capital investments to Fauquier Health over the next 10 years, and provide $100 million to fund a charitable foundation to support crucial community needs.
Poplar Springs sold
After a terrific 11-year run, Poplar Springs at Casanova closed its doors. However, it wasn’t for long. After co-owners Howard and Lauren Foer filed for foreclosure, hoteliers Becky and Richard Gay purchased the property in November for $3.4 million during an auction on the 172-acre property.
Pioneer first responder retires
Battalion Chief Justin Clayton woke up one morning and decided he had other things to do. After serving the community for 40 years, 20 as a volunteer and 20 as a career staffer, Clayton announced plans to retire next February. Clayton grew up in New Hampshire and served in the U.S. Army overseas before being stationed at Vint Hill with his wife.
After living there for a year and a half, they couldn’t think of a reason to leave the area. “I couldn’t visualize spending my life anywhere else,” he said. In 1991, Clayton and two others were given the honor of becoming the first career staffers in Fauquier County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.