There were a number of significant events during the year, especially in the areas of public health – most seriously the opioid crisis, zoning and development issues and efforts made by county residents to improve their communities.
Muslim retreat site eyed for near Warrenton
In early January, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community sought a special permit from Fauquier county officials to hold four events a year on a 515-acre sit the group hoped to purchase near Catlett. The AMC, based in Silver Spring, Maryland, has a contract to buy the land for a single annual event for up to 5,000 Muslim faith believers in the summer, and three smaller events.
Partial government shutdown
The partial U.S. government shutdown, which became the longest in the history of the country, was affecting thousands of federal workers in Northern Virginia, including Fauquier County residents. David Larrimore, a government IT manager and father of three, was facing loss of a paycheck because of the political dysfunction. “That’s when the stress is really going to kick in,” he said.
As the partial shutdown dragged into its third week, county officials and nonprofits were poised to help in preparing for the eventual fallout. Fauquier FISH issued a press release to let affected workers know their services are available to those who need them.
Community center dedicated
On June 16, members of the Remington community gathered to dedicate the town’s new pavilion at the Remington Community Garden with popcorn and hotdogs provided by American Legion Post 247. Construction of the pavilion is the most recent example of building community in Remington. A $25,000 grant from the PATH Foundation funded the structure, built by Boggs Home Improvements of Remington.
“I feel change. Things are happening,” said John Waldeck, coordinator of the Community Garden. “People are fixing up their homes. New businesses are coming in.”
Vint Hill barracks redevelopment
It was reported in August that a company experienced in rehabilitating old buildings and putting them to new uses wants to give two large brick barracks complexes at Vint Hill a new life. Echelon Resources Inc., a Virginia-based historic property redevelopment firm, needs a zoning text amendment from the county to redevelop the buildings for rental and for-sale condominiums.
Warrenton Pony Show at 100
In existence for 100 years in 2019, the Warrenton Pony Show, running June 26-30 at the historic Warrenton Horse Show Grounds on Shirley Avenue, is the oldest and only junior-run show in the U.S. The five-day show is “A” rated by the U.S. Equestrian Federation and the Virginia and Maryland Horse Shows Association.
Show proceeds benefit the Fauquier SPCA, and more than $60,000 has been given to the local animal shelter over the years.
Battling the opioid crisis
For the past 50 years, the war on drugs was built around an expectation that law enforcement officers, rather than public health officials, would staff the front lines. The opioid crisis changed that. Drug users are still ending up in jail, but ask a police chief or sheriff how they feel about stemming the tide of addiction, and you get the same answer: “We can’t arrest our way out of this.”
Haiti Street revitalization
Fauquier Habitat for Humanity builds more than houses these days. It’s building community on Haiti Street in Warrenton. The change in focus began three years ago to empower residents – Habitat homeowners and others in the neighborhood. The goal is to envision and then create the community in which they want to live.
“Habitat for Humanity, we’re the people pulling people together,” said Mary Correia, who arrived two years ago to serve as community development director. “It’s not, ‘Here’s what we think you need, Neighborhood.”
