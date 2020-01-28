Land use and development controversies and the reports of fires, accidents and crime dominated the news in 2012.
Legal fights over zoning rules dominated the news
Fauquier County attracted national attention on land use issues, with businesses, developers, wineries and farms battling the county’s planning and zoning process. Issues came to a head after the county approved a couple of large housing developments, including the Arrington Farm subdivision outside of Warrenton, and the Village of Catlett subdivision in Catlett.
Several wineries also took the county to court on a wine ordinance enacted earlier in the year. Barrel Oak Winery claimed that the July 12 Winery Ordinance was illegal, but the suit was suspended while the county and Barrel Oak negotiated an out-of-court settlement. Sheetz Gas Station in Opal also went to court to fight an alleged signage ordinance violation.
The land-use fight garnering the most attention was Piedmont Agriculture Academy’s battle with the Board of Zoning Appeals over the ability to host events and sell produce at the small Paris farm.
Suspicious fires destroy church and homes
This year, fires in Fauquier County displaced several families and inflicted thousands of dollars in damage. Some of those fires proved to be suspicious, like the July 21 blaze in a barn on Ball’s Mill Road that deputies said was intentionally set. A suspect had entered the barn – which was being converted into a new home for St. Patrick Orthodox Church in Warrenton – and deliberately set the building on fire.
A June 9 fire gutted a foreclosed two-story house on Hillside Drive in New Baltimore. When firefighters arrived, they saw fire pouring out the front and back of the house, which had been unoccupied for about a month and was owned by a bank.
On Aug. 13, there were two trailer fires in the Marsh Run Mobile Home Community that started within minutes of each other. One trailer was saved when the occupants put out the fire with a garden hose and fire extinguisher before firefighters arrived. While packing up their gear to return to their station, neighbors discovered a second fire under the skirting of another trailer. The fire spread quickly, destroying it. Fortunately, there were no injuries.
Tragic deaths marked 2012
Death came in shocking and tragic forms for some Fauquier County residents in 2012. On Memorial Day, two airplanes crashed mid-air over Sumerduck, killing a 57-year old man from Burke and a 60-year-old man from Bethesda, Maryland.
The July 9 death of Sarah Greenhalgh, 48, drew international media attention. Greenhalgh, a newspaper reporter at the Winchester Star, died of a gunshot wound to the neck in her Upperville home. Firefighters discovered her body after extinguishing a fire at her house on Dunvegan Drive. Greenhalgh had also worked as a crime reporter at the Fauquier Times-Democrat.
On Sept. 24, a 16-year-old died and two other teens were injured when the driver lost control of his car on Ritchie Road and swerved into a tree. The driver escaped injury.
On Nov. 2, Stafford County deputies shot and killed a 17-year-old boy who attacked one of them with a knife in his home on Tackett’s Mill Road. According to police, Stafford and Fauquier sheriff’s deputies investigated a car found in a ditch on Aquia Road, close to the Fauquier-Stafford County line. The investigation led them to the boy’s home, where he confronted them and slashed one of the Stafford deputies on the arm, which resulting in the shooting.
