Hard news dominated the headlines in 2018, with weather, politics and crime reports week-after-week. There was also lots of good news.
Stormy weather
The weather was a top story in 2018, with Fauquier County residents enduring the rainiest year since 1889, and a fierce windstorm in March that wreaked havoc across the region, closing schools, knocking out power and sparking 41 brush fires and six structure fires.
In August, a thunderstorm turned deadly when a large tree fell on a house in Warrenton’s Cedar Run subdivision, killing a 10-year-old girl.
Local, state politics
Voters went to the polls three times in 2018: for the May 1 town elections, the June 12 primaries and for the Nov. 6 general election that saw the Democrats take over the Virginia House of Delegates for the first time since 2011.
Rep. Tom Garrett, R-5th did not seek re-election and was replaced in January 2019 by Republican Denver Riggleman, who defeated Democrat Leslie Cockburn in the November election.
Also in November, 63.7 percent of Fauquier County’s 50,888 registered voters turned out to the polls and re-elected U. S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D) and U. S. Rep. Rob Wittman (R-1st) while propelling Riggleman into the 5th District Congressional seat, his fist elected office.
In May, Warrenton voters elected Carter Nevill as the town’s new mayor, replacing retiring mayor Powell Duggan. Councilwoman L. P. “Sunny” Reynolds lost her at-large seat to newcomer Renard Carlos. Sean Polster kept his at-large seat.
Violent crime
In April, Richard Turner MacDonald, 65, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for killing his neighbor, Larry Alan Walker, and in September, Angie A. Walls, 53, was killed when her brother, Ashton Dunlap “Leon” Berry, 51, drowned her in an inflatable swimming pool on the deck of the Fauquier County home they shared.
In October, Bernard Duse Jr., a former CVS employee, was found guilty in the August 2017 shooting of his boss, Rex Olsen, and sentenced to life in prison. Olsen, 64, was found dead near the dumpster outside the Warrenton CVS on Blackwell Road.
In November, Duong Nguyen, 61, and his son America Nguyen, were found dead in their Bealeton home. Their deaths were ruled homicides.
For the community
In December, a new synthetic ice-skating rink opened in the Northern Fauquier Community Park near Marshall, and would remain open until March 30.
Also that month, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors agreed to fund a $12 million Central District Sports Complex on 74 acres near Meetze and Old Auburn roads. The complex will include 11 new sports fields, including six rectangular fields and five diamonds, along with parking, an entrance road and other infrastructure.
In October, Old Town Warrenton welcomed another piece of public art in the way of a new mural at the corner of Second and Main Street. “Greetings from OLD TOWN Warrenton, Virginia,” the mural says, postcard style. The mural is the work of artists Ross Trimmer and Michael Broth, of Sure Hands Signs, who were hired by Experience Old Town Warrenton.
Also in October, the Fauquier County School Board voted unanimously to allow new civilian security guards to carry guns in schools. There will be armed security at each of the county’s 20 schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.