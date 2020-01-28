The year 2011 was marked by several unique events, along with the ongoing coverage of the county and town government, and education.
Hollywood comes to Warrenton
In March, Warrenton was the backdrop for “J. Edgar,” a biopic acted and directed by Clint Eastwood. For half a day, Eastwood directed scenes at the steps of the Fauquier County General District Courthouse on Main Street, and later returned to Warrenton with his cast, which included Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role. The crew then departed for an estate near The Plains for additional filmmaking.
When “J. Edgar” opened in the fall, it was panned by critics.
Shaking things up
A 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Aug. 23 at 1:51 p.m. that hit central Virginia forced the evacuation of Fauquier County schools, sent office workers flying out of doors and generally scared the daylights out of everyone.
The quake, which was centered near Mineral, Virginia, was felt as far north as the Canadian border and as far south as Georgia. The county’s emergency dispatch center was flooded with calls but reports of explosions and collapsed structures proved unfounded.
Fauquier County Public Schools officials issued evacuation orders for all county schools, but the students were later allowed to return to the buildings long enough to gather belongings for the bus ride home.
Work begins
After more than a decade of delays, work on the $4.6 million Opal flyover began in the fall. The flyover and related upgrades should ease congestion along the Opal corridor, which handles high volumes of local commuter and interstate traffic. The project was predicted to be complete by December 2013.
Business news
In August, The Plains Pharmacy closed after 70 years in business, first operated by H. S. Schultz, and since 1967 by William F. “Toby” Merchant. Claire’s at the Depot reopened in September after a $500,000 remodeling, and a new Wawa gas station and convenience store opened in Warrenton at West Shirley Highway and U. S. 211 on the site of a defunct car dealership.
Local politics
Early in 2011, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors approved a redistricting plan that placed an equal number of Fauquier’s 65,023 residents in each of the five county magisterial districts, based on the most recent census.
As a result of this year’s elections, two new supervisors joined the board in January 2012: Chris Granger representing Center District and Lee Sherbeyn representing Cedar Run District. Marshall District representative Peter Schwartz won a second term in the general election, and incumbent supervisors Chester Stribling (Lee District) and Holder Trumbo (Scott District) were reelected.
For the first time in a decade, a Fauquier County resident represented the county in the Virginia House of Delegates. In the general election, Republican Michael Webert beat Democrat Bob Zwick for the 18th District seat. He succeeded Clifford L. “Clay” Athey Jr. of Warren County who retired on Dec. 31 after 10 years in the legislature.
Redistricting and renovations
School board members heard the first proposal to redistrict elementary schools for the 2011-2012 school year at a February work session. The plan, which affected 10 out of 11 elementary schools, stemmed from overcrowding at Greenville Elementary School, then at 104.3 percent of capacity, and aimed to achieve 80 percent capacity at all schools.
After months of budget and design discussions, work began on the long-awaited Fauquier High School renovation in the fall, coinciding with the start of the 2011-2012 school year. The several-phase renovation has a fixed budget of $32.8 million.
