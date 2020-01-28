Significant events in Fauquier County in 2017, by the month
January
Members of the county’s clergy rolled up their sleeves to fight Fauquier’s heroin problem. Then a group trying to save the Mosby/Brentmoor house devised a plan to revive it as a museum and turn it into a cultural center.
Airlie conference center returned to its agricultural roots and began producing food for its new owner, American University.
The Warrenton Planning Commission delayed plans for the town’s first bed and breakfast, the historic Chilton House on Culpeper Street.
February
Developers behind the Walker Drive project promise to bring a new movie theater to their proposed “mixed use” residential development in Warrenton.
A “perfect storm” – high rents, limited parking, retiring shop owners and a freakish hailstorm – have left Middleburg with many empty storefronts.
Dropping water levels in Marshall led the Water and Sanitation Authority to engage countermeasures, highlighting the delay in construction of 350 new homes until new wells could successfully be tapped.
March
The Wall Street Journal picked the Old Salem Café in Marshall as the epicenter of support for President Donald J. Trump.
The school board forged forward with plans to consolidate Warrenton’s middle schools by approving a new design and timeline aimed at saving an estimated $12 million.
April
After vandals struck the Warrenton Cemetery, the Fauquier Historical Society raised funds to repair the damage.
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors put the brakes on the new middle school, urging the school board to renovate Warrenton Middle School instead.
A petition was circulated calling for the Town of Warrenton to sell the Mosby/Brentmoor house.
May
The Upperville Volunteer Fire Department, in existence since 1954 and lacking sufficient volunteers, completed the final stages of its merger with the Fauquier County Department of Fire and Rescue.
Bealeton’s Mintbrook project was delayed and its workforce component dropped.
June
Fauquier County’s three high schools graduated 900 students this month.
Marshall found out that its newly acquired wells might not go online for about two years, and the WSA board fired the authority’s general manager, saying it needed to set a new direction for dealing with the county’s water issues.
The Warrenton Town council ditched its car decals, but increased fees.
July
Despite no guarantees that it would attract a movie theater, the Warrenton Town Council approved a rezoning that would pave the way for a mixed-use development on Walker Drive.
Former “60 Minutes” journalist Leslie Cockburn announced she would join the crowded race for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett, R-5th in 2018.
August
Virginia State Trooper Burke M.M. Bates, who grew up in Nokesville, died in a helicopter accident Aug. 12 while patrolling the violent white supremacist demonstrations in Charlottesville.
After new research determined that an Old Town Warrenton curbstone was never the slave-auction site it was once thought to be, the Fauquier Historical Society removed its inaccurate descriptive marker.
September
The board of supervisors moved forward with the nearly $7 million Orlean fire station.
The 200-plus acre Meredyth Farm in The Plains was put under perpetual protection by the Land Trust of Virginia and its owner, Jacqueline Mars.
The county advertised for a fiber-network vendor to expand broadband services.
October
Leckner Ford of Marshall has pulled its application to build new dealerships on the eastern edge of the town.
Warrenton put the Mosby/Brentmoor house up for sale, and county residents expressed “sticker shock” over new real estate assessments.
The PATH Foundation committed $1 million to a new public library planned for Warrenton.
November
Republican Del. Michael Webert easily won re-election in the 18th House of Delegates District, while Democrats swept the statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Democrat Elizabeth Guzman beat incumbent Del. Scott Lingamfelter in the 31st District to become one of Virginia’s first Latina state delegates.
December
The future of the proposed McShin addiction-recovery center in Warrenton was placed in doubt when the county announced plans to buy their building, possibly for future parking needs.
The Board of Supervisors added five acres to the county fairgrounds, allowing the fair board to address its storm water management issues while providing space for the popular tractor pull.
