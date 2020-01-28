Members of the Fauquier Times Staff reflect on the year 2016
New ownership at the Fauquier Times
“We’re four months and a handful of days into Piedmont Media ownership of the Fauquier Times,” wrote then-editor Kari Pugh at the end of 2016. “In an era of ‘print is dead’ mentality, it’s not a leap of faith to say it takes a brave and committed group to buy what some may call a dinosaur.
“But our team of investors say they had a simple reason for taking on the nearly 200-year institution: to offer residents the best paper possible, one that honors the history and culture that is Fauquier, and one that furthers our communities through journalism.”
Heroin epidemic
“In 1981, I had my first glimpse at the evils of heroin addiction as a rookie police officer in the San Francisco Bay area,” wrote public safety reporter Craig Macho.
“Last year in Fauquier County, law enforcement responded to 59 opiate overdoses, with 16 of those resulting in deaths. As a former cop, I was outraged. As a reporter, I was curious about why this is happening, and knew it was something I wanted to investigate and write about.
“When our editor asked the writing staff to talk about our top stories for 2016, the heroin epidemic, and just as important, the grassroots response from the community, was at the top of my list.”
A year of change
“Change came to the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors early in 2016, as three newly elected members – Rick Gerhardt, Mary Leigh McDaniel and Chris Butler were sworn in and took office in January,” wrote county government reporter James Ivancic. “The three newcomers brought fresh perspectives on issues carried over from the previous board – what to do about the Catlett-Calverton sewer problem and a new library in Warrenton among them – while staking out positions on new ones.”
Among the advances Ivancic noted were the board’s work on expanding internet and cellular telephone connectivity in the county; the new Puller Veterans Care Center to be built at Vint Hill; and the North American headquarters and a data center for OVH, cloud service company based in Europe.
Giving kids a merry Christmas
Fauquier Times photographer Adam Goings covered the Fauquier Cops for Children Foundation’s annual shopping spree at the Warrenton Walmart. This year the Shop-With-a-Cop event involved 77 children, each which had been given $200 to buy presents for themselves and their families.
Some of Going’s images included Detective Strick Payne surveying games with Wesley O’Bannon; Deputy Nathan Earnshaw with a full cart, with help from Samantha Wagler and Kolby Wheeler; and Master Deputy Mundy Crummet and Valerie Garay shopping with matching hats.
Recalling one Thanksgiving
When asked to submit a favorite story from 2016, Associate Editor John Toler wrote about the Thanksgiving 1969 that former Staff Sgt. Bill Martin of The Plains spent at a remote outpost in the jungles of Vietnam.
“After the story was published in the newspaper and posted on our website, I received emails from other Vietnam veterans who had also served in the 101st Airborne, Bill’s ‘Screaming Eagles,” wrote Toler. “Mission accomplished.”
