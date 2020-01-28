The beginning of the decade saw the emergence of changes that would affect not only the next ten years, but beyond. And of course, there was a lot of hard news to report.
Political movements
A potentially bruising battle for the 10th District Republican Committee mirrored the internecine war being waged across the nation for the future of the Grand Old Party. The rise of the Tea Party movement was a challenge, not just for Democrats, who have been subjected to loud and angry protests, but for incumbent Republicans perceived as insufficiently “conservative.”
Within the 10th District, David Schmidt of Leesburg represented the philosophy of “big tent” Republicans such as Rep. Frank Wolf and departing District Chairman Jim Rich, while Howie Lind of Fairfax drew support from the growing ranks of Tea Party activists.
Chaos in the courthouse
On Dec. 30, 2009, George G. Phillips II, an accused bank robber being held in a holding cell in the basement of the Circuit Courthouse attacked the Sheriff’s Office deputies guarding him. Phillips had sharpened a U-bolt he had taken off a television in the county jail and used it as a weapon, stabbing Deputy Tony Leake in the eye. In the ensuing struggle, he got Leake’s gun, and shot Master Deputy Charles Embrey in the leg.
In spite of their injuries, the officers managed to subdue Phillips and take him into custody. In court in September, Phillips pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including attempted capital murder.
Disastrous fires
In late March, eight fire companies from Fauquier and Culpeper counties responded to a fire at B. J. Vera’s Covington Farm near Bealeton; it had started in a camper and spread to a 125-year-old barn and other outbuildings. The smoke was visible for miles, and neighbors from up and down Covington’s Corner Road pitched in to help, some using backhoes to dig trenches to keep the fire from spreading.
A huge fire on the night of Sept. 27 destroyed the barn at the Fauquier Livestock Exchange near Marshall. The restaurant and sales floor remained intact, but sustained smoke and water damage. It was initially feared that the 200 to 250 cattle in the barn would be lost, but Sheriff’s Office deputies that first arrived on the scene “quickly and professionally used chainsaws to cut through the gates so the cattle could escape.” Only five animals were lost in the fire.
Costco coming to New Baltimore?
In 2008, Costco had a contract with Cross Creek Investments LLC to purchase 18 acres for a store near the intersection of U.S. 29 and Broad Run Church Road. Due to the weakening economy, the plan stalled and the contract was canceled. But in late 2010, M&M Realty Partners LLC of Clifton, New Jersey, met with county officials, the Virginia Department of Transportation and the owner of the Cross Creek Shopping Center to discuss potential uses for the 39-acre commercial site.
It was reported that besides having the financial wherewithal to buy and develop the shopping center site, M&M brought a long-standing business relationship with Costco, having built a number of stores for the company in New Jersey and elsewhere.
Broadband towers
CitySwitch LLC proposed the construction of seven 80-foot-tall wood composite poles within the Norfolk Southern right-of-way. The plan would give wireless broadband access to AT&T mobile customers who live along or use the Interstate 66 corridor from Gainesville to the Marshall area. Five poles would be in Fauquier County and two in Prince William County. CitySwitch LLC, a Norfolk Southern affiliate, would build and maintain the system.
