Fauquier County and Town of Warrenton government news made headlines, as well as a plan for water and sewer service for a part of the county that needed it.
New leadership for town, county
The elections at the end of 2015 resulted in several shake-ups.
There were three new members on the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors elected in 2015, as Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run) defeated incumbent Lee Sherbeyn in the Republican primary; Mary Leigh McDaniel (Marshall) won over Mike Ashby, and Chris Butler (Lee) over Rex Hoover.
Center District Supervisor Chris Butler ran unopposed, but Scott District incumbent Holder Trumbo (Scott) had a serious contender in Maureen Riordan (I) in one of the most expensive political campaigns that year.
For the first time in 12 years, Fauquier County had a new sheriff, as Republican challenger Bob Mosier unseated Democrat Charlie Ray Fox on Election Day, 7,659 to Fox’s 6,998. Also in the running was Chris DeCarlo, whose “rapping gimmick amounted to an awkward sideshow at a candidates forum before the election.”
At the start of the year, Town Manager Ken McLawhon left Warrenton after nearly 13 years to take an administrative position in Nolesville, Tennesee. The town found a replacement in J. Brannon Godfrey, former manager for the Town of Culpeper, after two interim managers – Cole Hendrix and Edward “Bo” Tucker.
The 5th Congressional District, which includes Fauquier County, was to be represented by a newcomer after 2016, following and announcement by Rep. Robert Hurt that he won’t run for a fourth term.
County commits to Catlett sewer plan
It’s taken decades, but in 2015, Fauquier County finally did something about the failing septic systems in Catlett. Fauquier County pressed forward with a plan to install a water and sewer in the Catlett-Calverton area, over the objections of some residents and despite falling short of a target number of 200 sign-ups – about 50 “equivalent dwelling units” short. When completed, total cost of the project will be $7 million.
An incentive plan to get new customers on board by Feb. 2 offered connections for $20,000; after that date, the cost will rise to $26,000. Estimated monthly user fee is $52.
Remember when?
The Fauquier Times ran a photo page reflecting on the people and events of 2015. Among the memorable moments were:
- When gasoline prices dropped below $2 per gallon. Gas sold for $1.99.9 on Jan. 17 and continued to drop until reaching $1.75 per gallon later in January.
- When Girl Scouts held a zombie apocalypse-themed disaster readiness party. Lilian Powell, 8, was photographed with Warrenton firefighter Bryan Witt as he put on his protective gear.
- When George W. Bush impersonator John Morgan stopped by Battlefield Baptist Church in December. He gave a speech on overcoming fear and studying the teachings of Jesus Christ.
- When Warrenton Mayor Powell Duggan and his pug, Buddy, dressed as pumpkins for the Halloween HappyFest parade.
- When Kyra Lucas, a fourth-grader at Bradley Elementary School, won the county spelling bee in January. Her winning word was “loquacious.”
- When Adam Glaze, 16, made his return to the Marshall Volunteer Fire Company. Glaze suffered third-degree burns battling a house fire on July 19. He received a hero’s welcome.
