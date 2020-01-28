The year 2014 was marked by transition and change. Depending on readers’ point-of-view, that could be either positive or negative.
Army base sold
In May, developers closed on the first part of a $14 million deal to purchase 302 acres of the former Army base at Vint Hill. The agreement between the Vint Hill Economic Development Authority included about 30 buildings and 18 tracts of land on the property as well as the existing water system, lease portfolio and personal property.
The new ownership group, Vint Hill Village LLC, which developed the nearby Brookside subdivision, said the purchased land will become the focal point of New Baltimore.
Warrenton politics
This year, long-time Warrenton Mayor George Fitch retired, and on May 6 voters opted for change, electing a new mayor and two Town Council challengers over a pair of incumbents. Councilman Powell Duggan was elected mayor, and Councilwoman L. P. “Sunny” Reynolds and Sean M. Polster took the town’s at-large seats in a four-way election, defeating Vice Mayor David A. Norden and Roger Martella Jr.
Napolean’s burns
On July 12, a part of Warrenton’s history went up in smoke with the overnight burning of the vacant building at 67 Waterloo St. that had housed Napolean’s Restaurant from the 1970s until it closed in 2002.
The owner of the property, Horacio Magalhaes, had begun restoration of the federal-style building, which dated back to 1825. Town Councilman Yak Lubowsky, who also serves as the president of the Fauquier Historical Society, placed the blame for the suspicious fire on the “owner’s carelessness and neglect,” and believes the fire was started by a vagrant.
One last farewell
In 2014, we said farewell to some of the people who helped make Fauquier County the way it is today.
They included Roland Tapscott, a Marine Corps veteran of WWII who served as the first African American on the Fauquier County Planning Commission and was one of the founders of Fauquier Housing Corporation in 1970.
Alice Jane Childs served the county in various capacities for nearly six decades, including 44 years in the Commissioner of Revenue’s office. She was first elected in 1967 and served for seven consecutive four-year terms.
Rachael “Bunny” Mellon, wife of philanthropist Paul Mellon, was known for her interest in nature, having crafted the White House Rose Garden during President John F. Kennedy’s administration and her long-lasting connections with the Kennedy family, as well as her gifts to the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
Celebrated huntsman Melvin Poe went to work for the Old Dominion Hounds in Orlean from 1947 to 1962, and then with The Plains-based Orange County Hunt until “retiring” in 1991. His last huntsman position was with the private Bath County Hounds, which lasted until the hunt folded in 2011. His service was recalled in a 2002 book by Peter Winants and a 1979 film by Tom Davenport.
Top five stories?
In 2014, the Fauquier Times caught up with emerging Internet technology, with rapid growth in the newspaper’s website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. The top five stories of 2014 were selected based on the number of “hits” recorded on each story.
Sadly, the story attracting the most internet traffic in 2015 was about a fatal accident on March 21, when two women from Rhoadesville, Virginia, were killed in a two-vehicle automobile accident a mile north of Kelly’s Ford Road near Remington. Their car struck a trailer being towed by a pickup truck. The two who died were not wearing seatbelts.
Second most viewed was the story of a Reva, Virginia man who bagged a 650-pound black bear on Dec. 23 while hunting on Merry Oaks Farm near The Plains. Patrick Coffey, a taxidermist, shot the giant bear from a distance of about 130 yards.
Stories three through five were crime-related. Number three concerned the discovery of a methamphetamine lab in the Jefferson Motel on the Warrenton Bypass on Jan. 28. A man from Warrenton and a woman from Remington were arrested after Warrenton Police officers investigated their motel room and found evidence of the lab.
Top story four dealt with a Warrenton man who fled town after being accused multiple counts of sexual abuse of a minor, and was finally arrested at a motel in Ruckersville.
Number five was about a homeless man who was arrested after posting threats to law enforcement officers, emergency workers and children on his Facebook page.
