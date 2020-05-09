On Friday, May 8, the Virginia Department of Health began releasing COVID-19 data by zip code. As of Saturday morning, in Fauquier, the 22712 zip code, which covers Bealeton, has the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with 42. The VDH reports that 187 people have been tested from that area code.
Warrenton zip code 20186 has 35 positive cases with 300 tested, and 20187, which covers the Warrenton/New Baltimore area, has 33 reported cases with 272 having been tested.
Remington has reported 13 cases with 54 tests and Marshall has reported 15 cases and 95 tests. Catlett is reporting 10 cases and 68 tests. All other zip codes are reporting fewer than nine cases.
Not all zip codes are reported when people have tests, so some positive cases will not be included; when the number of positive cases is less than 5, the data is suppressed, to avoid identifying individuals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.