News that a Maryland firm has been awarded a $3.6 million contract to rehabilitate the Waterloo Bridge over the Rappahannock River linking Fauquier and Culpeper counties was good news for history lovers.
Built of iron in 1878, deterioration of the single-lane bridge led to its closing in January 2014. It will be restored and returned to service in April 2021.
It was not the first bridge to join the counties at Waterloo, and the village that once grew on both sides of the bridge, now long-gone, has an interesting history going back to the early 19th century.
Agricultural development was well underway along the Rappahannock River and Carter’s Run, with prosperous farms and several grist mills in operation. However, there were very few improved roads in the region.
In an effort to take advantage of the economic growth taking place in areas where transportation of goods and agricultural products was mainly by rivers and canals, plans were developed for the Rappahannock River Canal, which would link agricultural commerce along the river with the major shipping point at Fredericksburg.
The Rappahannock Canal Company received its charter from the Virginia General Assembly in February 1811, but securing investors was difficult. It wasn’t until 1828 that enough money was raised – including a major stock purchase by the General Assembly – so that work could begin.
Construction began but stopped by 1838 when money ran out. The corporation was reorganized, and new financial arrangements secured, and work resumed in 1845. The boat basin at Fredericksburg was finally linked by water to William Blackwell’s Mill above Waterloo.
Waterloo established
“The canal in operation at last, flat boats began plying the waters of the Rappahannock by 1849, carrying barrels of flour and other commodities downstream to Fredericksburg, and returning with fish, salt, whiskey and guano,” according to “250 Years in Fauquier County” (2009). Imported items ordered by inland plantation owners were shipped from overseas to Fredericksburg and transferred to canal boats coming up the Rappahannock.
Edward Armstrong (1847-1938) who lived at Rose Hill Farm at Waterloo, remembers as a young child the activity on the canal, and the development of Waterloo.
His father, John Spilman Armstrong, and his uncle Joseph Settle, helped build the last 12 miles of the canal, and built the family home at Waterloo on the Culpeper side of the river.
“While the canal was being built, four stores were constructed at Waterloo,” according to Armstrong. “Three on the Fauquier side of the river and one on the Culpeper side. The largest was John Ambler’s, located 150 yards south of Carter’s Run Bridge.”
In addition to the general stores, there were industries at Waterloo, including a shop where canal boats were built and repaired, several large warehouses and two blacksmith shops. There were also two woolen mills, the Swartz Woolen Mill at Waterloo, and The Glen on Carter’s Run.
The mills employed many workers, who lived in homes built along the roads near the village. A plan was drawn up for a complete town with a central marketplace and designated streets extending from the river, but it never developed.
Difficult times
The prosperity Waterloo enjoyed was short-lived due to several factors, including the arrival of the Orange & Alexandria Railroad, which came to Culpeper and Warrenton in 1853.
“Had the river continued to provide the principal means of cargo transportation, Waterloo might have grown to a tri-county business center, leaving Warrenton and Culpeper just sleepy, county seat towns with little commerce,” wrote Tony Walker in The Fauquier Democrat in December 1953. “The fact that river travel gave way to the railroads thus may have changed the fortunes of many of the families who had settled along the banks of the Rappahannock near Waterloo.”
The canal also suffered from acts of nature, including drought and floods, and hurricanes and ice that damaged the system of locks. Money for repairs soon ran out.
Following the First Battle of Manassas in July 1861, Confederate Gen. P.G.T. Beauregard passed through Waterloo, and to foil possible Union pursuers, burned the wooden bridge, effectively cutting the village in half.
The following winter, Union Gen. John Pope and a large number of his troops camped along the river from Carter’s Run to Fauquier White Sulphur Springs. Living off the country, they tore down the buildings at Waterloo and used the wood for shelters and firewood. The woolen mills were destroyed by Union troops because cloth for Confederate uniforms was being made there.
According to Culpeper historian Mary Stevens Jones in an article in the January 7, 1954 edition of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Gen. Pope rebuilt the wooden bridge before he left in 1862. But the village of Waterloo was never rebuilt.
For several years, Edward Armstrong operated a general store in the old Settle and Knox Store building on the Culpeper side. He later sold the business to John Riley and constructed a new building for him on the west end of the bridge. The store prospered until there was another big change – the passing of the horse-and-buggy and the advent of the automobile – that brought the closing of many old country stores.
With the exception of the former Armstrong house and some stone ruins, few signs of the once-prosperous village of Waterloo remain. But there are reminders. During a drought in the 1950s, the remains of two canal barges were discovered in the dry riverbed at Waterloo.
“Held fast against the right (Culpeper) bank of the stream, the barges were directly below the bridge,” wrote Miss Jones. “They came to their resting place after plying the Rappahannock waters during the heyday of river commerce. Tradition has it that a piano tied up at the dock at this point was never unloaded, but the 1953 drought revealed no piano remnants.”
Contact John Toler at jtoler@fauquier.com
