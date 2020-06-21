The Great Meadow Foundation — a nonprofit located in The Plains that works to preserve open space for equestrian sports, nonprofit events and public enjoyment — has appointed Carrie E. Hull as its new executive director, according to a Friday press release.
Hull’s appointment follows the resignation of the foundation’s previous executive director, Kelicia Rice, in April. During her tenure, Rice helped develop relationships between Great Meadow and multiple national and local businesses, such as Fauquier Bank, the Aisling Building & Restoration and the U.S. Polo Association, according to the release.
In her new role, Hull will be charged with developing a new strategic operating plan for the foundation, which will include establishing an endowment, expanding programs and enhancing communication and key partnerships.
In a statement included in the release, Hull said she is looking forward to working with the community to showcase the foundation’s mission. “The impact of the programs directed on this beautiful preserved property is felt not only locally, but nationally and now internationally,” she said. “Great Meadow has been a significant part of this community for over three decades. Everyone has a Great Meadow story to share."
The release said that Hull will be asked to generate enthusiasm for Great Meadow from both longtime supporters and a new generation of stewards of open space. “The opportunities to increase programming at Great Meadow are boundless, but we first need to renew support both financially and culturally,” Hull emphasized.
Hull served as executive director for the Maryland Horse Council, where she increased membership by more than 130% and worked as publisher for the Equiery, a horse magazine. While in this position, she managed a $750,000 grant to create the Maryland Equine Transition Service — a statewide initiative that helps horse owners identify and select the best transition options for horses needing new homes.
Hull, a Washington, D.C. resident and graduate of George Washington University, spent her early career working in investment management. From there, Hull served as the director of planned giving and strategic engagement at the Goldwater Institute in Phoenix, Arizona and worked on staff as a gift planner and major gifts officer for the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution. She also serves as the vice president of planning and development for the EQUUS Foundation, which is dedicated to animal welfare.
John Hochhiemer, chair of the foundation’s Board of Trustees, welcomed Hull in a statement in the press release. “Carrie’s fundraising expertise and non-profit management skills coupled with her equestrian background make her uniquely qualified to lead the foundation into the future,” he said.
