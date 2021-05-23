Bomb threat at Opal gas station has been cleared

Police received a call at 4:07 this morning about a bomb threat at the Mapco Gas Station on U.S. 29 in Opal. After a search of the gas station, the surrounding property and parking lot, the area was declared safe. No threat was located, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.

The FCSO, Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, Virginia State Police, and K-9 teams trained to find explosives responded to the station in Opal in the early morning hours. The area was evacuated while police teams searched.

The Fauquier County Criminal Investigation Division is attempting to find the origin of the phone call placed to the Mapco Gas Station.

A similar incident happened on March 29, also in southern Fauquier. A bomb threat was called into the Food Lion shopping center on Marsh Road in Bealeton at 8:52 a.m.; employees and patrons of shopping center businesses were evacuated while police combed the area, but no threat was found.