A white pickup truck pulling an enclosed trailer comes to a stop along the curb of a park in Washington, D.C. The driver hops out and opens the back of the trailer. People gathered in the park spot him and gather round to receive the trash bags filled with clothing that he energetically hauls out. Adults and a few children bundled up for the December weather eagerly examine the contents of the bags for what they can use.
They’ve done this before. Indeed, groups of people line Franklin Park where items are offered and taken away by new owners -- like a free flea market.
The driver of the truck, Anthony Nicholas of Dumfries, repeats this scene one Sunday of every month. Now in its seventh year, he runs Large Heart Charities to collect and distribute gently used clothing and food.
“I was blown away at what I saw,” Nicholas said about the first time he came to the park. He described the numbers of people as an “epidemic.” The number he helps on any given day varies. He has helped as few as five some days. Nicholas estimates that he helped 200 people this past August.
From the bed of the pickup truck, Angie Hoffman of North Carolina – Nicholas’s friend since childhood -- hands out bottles of water, 60 bags holding ham sandwiches, oranges and chips, and 50 takeout containers filled with turkey dinners prepared by Uncle B’s restaurant staff in Bealeton.
Near the front of the truck, 9-year-old Atrinity Weathers’ grandmother arranges a lightweight black, sequined scarf pulled from a pile of garments around Atrinity’s head. Even though they’ve been homeless twice, Atrinity has kept up her grades. The day before Thanksgiving they moved into a home.
Growing up poor
Nicholas grew up in Bealeton, in a trailer in the Marsh Run community. His mother struggled to keep the family afloat. “My mom used to eat orange peels so I could eat the oranges,” said Nicholas. Being poor affected him socially, he said. “There were times when I was looked down upon.”
As a teenager, he headed down a self-destructive road. But at the age of 16, he turned his life around with the help of a friend’s father, David Shaffer, who invited Nicholas to live with his family.
His childhood experiences taught Nicholas to value everyone. “All lives start out beautiful,” Nicholas said. “Beauty can be found in everyone, regardless of whether they are wearing Michael Kors or rags.”
It was from this life perspective that Nicholas looked at photographs posted to social media on Christmas Day 2012. The pictures showed piles of presents that his friends received. Nicholas was struck by the excess of it all and the images galvanized him to action. He ran around his mother’s home gathering up clothes they didn’t need. He located a homeless shelter, where he gave the garments to residents.
Inquiries led Nicholas to learn about the donation activities in Franklin Park. It was there, in the dead of winter in 2013, that he came upon a deceased woman on the sidewalk, face down. “She was cold as ice,” he said, believing that she had frozen to death. Passersby paid no attention. “I will never let this happen again,” Nicholas said.
Nicholas spread the word about seeking donations of clothing and established a Facebook page for Large Heart Charities. More than 1,200 people follow it.
Even so, the number of volunteers varies from month to month.
Melissa Hileman advised him to legally become a nonprofit organization, believing that with this status more volunteers might step forward. She grew up knowing Nicholas in Bealeton. “His work has really touched my soul,” she said. “He does this from the heart.”
Nicholas attends Battlefield Baptist Church in Warrenton. The youth pastor, Travis Owens, asked how the church could help. The answer was easy: food. During each trip to Franklin Park, Nicholas carries lunch bags prepared by Owens, his wife and mother. Owens likes to get the church’s kids involved too.
Using money garnered from a GoFundMe account, Nicholas built a wood box crowned with a solar light at DTO Customs -- a division of Country Chevrolet -- where contributors can deposit donations.
Nicholas acquired a trailer with another GoFundMe drive, but a falling tree destroyed it. Now he borrows trailers from Dodson Lawn Care and Cutting Edge Lawncare.
Scott Fisher of Goldvein regularly accompanies Nicholas on trips to Franklin Park. The two friends have known each other since they were about 5 years old.
Fisher’s helping hand is especially appreciated because Nicholas is physically limited in the weight he can lift. He was injured while working and needed several surgeries. More are to come. He said he has only been able to work a day and a half since the accident and is in constant pain.
Large Heart Charities is about more than handing out clothing and food. Nicholas also dispenses hugs, a listening ear, money and bus passes as warranted. “I think the most important thing that we have given is love and friendship,” he said, adding that perhaps some people are still alive because of the work. Tears form in his eyes as he considers the relationships he has formed with some of the folks he helps.
However, there have been some nasty encounters in the park. One day, a man carrying a knife entered the trailer where Nicholas’s friend and four of her children, ages 2 to 12, stood. Nicholas quickly moved in front of the family. The folks in the park converged and yelled at the would-be attacker, who left the scene.
Not that event, or occasional verbal threats deter Nicholas. He plans to continue “till the day my heart stops,” he said. “This is my life’s work.”
Nicholas’s wish is to outfit two old ambulances as homeless response units. With these he could meet the medical needs of people sleeping outdoors. He proposed the idea to Washington, D.C.’s mayor, but received no reply.
Another goal is much more personal. Nicholas thinks he can better serve homeless and economically disadvantaged people by living on the streets for a month. “I need to put myself in their shoes,” he said. Afterward, he hopes to write and publish a book about his experience.
For Nicholas, “This is not hand-checking a box that I’ve done my good deed for the day,” said William “Matt” Suddarth, the general manager of DTO Customs.
Suddarth considers the adversities that Nicholas has met in his life. In spite of growing up poor -- or perhaps because of it -- and the physical and emotional pain of his injuries, Nicholas created a helping hand for people very much in need. Suddarth describes it as “authentic and personal.” Nicholas inspires him that we all can do something to help others.
Donations of clothing in good condition can be taken to DTO Customs at 16327 Lee Highway in Gainesville and to Highland Commons leasing office at 12 Walker Drive, Apt. 104, in Warrenton.
