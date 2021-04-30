BASEBALL SCHEDULES

FAUQUIER: April 27 HOME vs. Liberty; April 29 at Millbrook; May 4 HOME vs. Handley; May 5 at Battlefield; May 7 HOME vs. Kettle Run; May 11 at Liberty; May 14 at Culpeper; May 18 HOME vs. James Wood; May 19 HOME vs. Champe; May 21 at Kettle Run; May 25 at Sherando; May 28 HOME vs. Culpeper
KETTLE RUN: April 27 HOME vs. Handley; April 30 at Culpeper; May 4 HOME vs. Liberty; May 7 at Fauquier; May 11 HOME vs. Culpeper; May 14 at Millbrook; May 18 at Sherando; May 21 HOME vs. Fauquier; May 25 HOME vs. James Wood; May 28 at Liberty
LIBERTY: April 27 at Fauquier; April 29 HOME vs. Sherando; May 4 at Kettle Run; May 5 at Culpeper; May 7 HOME vs. Millbrook; May 11 HOME vs. Fauquier; May 13 at James Wood; May 18 HOME vs. Culpeper; May 21 at Handley; May 25 at Culpeper; May 28 HOME vs. Kettle Run
