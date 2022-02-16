Camps that focus on science, technology, engineering and math, the STEM subjects, offer campers—and parents—an opportunity to slow the “brain drain” that occurs for kids each summer. Students potentially lose the academic progress they’ve gained over the previous school year, and it can take weeks to get back on track once school begins again in the fall.

Students involved in “hands-on, minds-on” STEM summer camps usually have so much fun, they forget they are also learning valuable skills. The skills gained at STEM-based camps may prepare them for a future in science, technology, engineering or math pursuits.

STEM jobs will see a 13% increase between now and 2027. The greater Washington D.C. area is a thriving hub of all things science and technology related, which translates into a wide variety of camp options as well.

Healthcare Career Exploration Camp: Ages 14 to 18. June 22 to 25 for a half-day. Students will learn various skills they’d encounter in the medical field. This camp is offered by Lord Fairfax Community College Workforce Solutions. Campers will take a hands-on approach to medical assisting, phlebotomy, medical front office administration and pharmacy technician skills. Register for this and other camps at lfccworkforce.com

Code Ninjas Summer Camps: Ages 7 to 14. All summer, for half and full days. At Code Ninjas, kids learn to code through engaging game-based curriculums that teach teamwork, logic, math and problem-solving. At a Gainesville location, Code Ninjas campers can experience Roblox Royale, Code Drones, Minecraft Modeling and many STEM-based options all summer long. Enroll at codeninjas.com

NOVA SySTEMic: Grades 3 to 12. Various dates and locations. Led by STEM teachers and college students enrolled in STEM programs. Camps focus on hands-on, project-based learning that provides students with excellent opportunities to begin exploring STEM fields and to chart a course for future STEM education and workforce opportunities. Topics include cybersecurity, rocketry, robotics and more. Schedules and registration are open now at http://www.nvcc.edu/systemic/camps.html

Fauquier Parks and Recreation knows kids of all ages love LEGOs. Register for these STEM camps and more at www.fauquiercounty.gov