Republican Josh Quill is crying foul over mailers sent by his opponent, John Stirrup, that feature Stirrup wearing a Glenn Youngkin-style red vest and photos of Stirrup and Youngkin standing together that Quill says falsely imply the governor’s endorsement.
Both Quill and Stirrup are vying for the GOP nomination in the June 20 primary in the House of Delegates’ newly drawn 21st District, which is comprised of about 58,000 voters in Gainesville and Brentsville. The district leans “slightly Republican,” according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Youngkin has not yet endorsed either candidate in the race.
Quill, 37, said Stirrup’s campaign has sent three mailers that include photos and statements implying Youngkin’s support, including a Photoshopped image of Youngkin and Stirrup in front of a lake and wilderness landscape.
“That's awfully audacious for somebody to do,” Quill said of the mailers.
Asked for comment, Stirrup, 65, of Haymarket, said he embraces Youngkin’s platform as a campaign strategy but did not directly address the mailers.
“I proudly champion my friend Gov. Youngkin’s Republican agenda, and that has been and will be prominent throughout my campaign platform: fixing the economy, supporting law enforcement and restoring quality education in the classroom and empowering parents,” Stirrup’s statement said.
Quill said the mailers were sent to thousands of voters in the 21st District. While campaigning outside the Haymarket-Gainesville Library, a polling place for early voting, Quill said several voters have asked him if Stirrup has Youngkin’s endorsement. Others texted him pictures of the mailers to ask the same thing, Quill said.
“I think it’s unethical and I think it’s wrong to mislead voters,” Quill told the Prince William Times. “The feedback I have received from those voters is, it looks like there’s an endorsement. … When I tell them it’s not, they say, ‘Well, that’s misleading,’ because that’s what it makes it look like.”
Quill further noted Stirrup frequently wears a red vest while campaigning or attending public events despite the lack of Youngkin’s endorsement. That could cause confusion given that Youngkin formally presented both Hung Cao and Supervisor Yesli Vega, R-Coles, with red vests when he endorsed their congressional bids last fall, Quill said. Cao was running in the 10th District, while Coles was running the 7th. Both lost to the Democratic incumbents.
“You essentially have from the time somebody picks up the mail from their mailbox to the time they get to their recycling bin to look at that mailer. That’s about how much time you have to get to that voter,” Quill said, noting voters could easily get the wrong impression.
In a recent poll conducted by Roanoke College, Youngkin’s approval rating is 57% across the commonwealth, which Quill said could be a factor in his primary race.
“If folks look at (the mailers) and say, ‘Hey, we love Governor Youngkin,’ … and then they were to say, ‘Oh, it looks like he has endorsed this particular candidate.’ I believe that would absolutely sway voters,” Quill said.
Quill’s thinking makes sense according to Stephen Farnsworth, a political science professor and director of the University of Mary Washington Center for Leadership and Media Studies, who said primary voters are looking for ways to differentiate candidates from the same party.
“Impressions matter a lot in primary campaigns because voters don’t have that Democratic versus Republican partisan cue,” Farnsworth said, adding: “What candidates often do is talk about how they are like another (elected official), implying that there may be an endorsement -- without actually saying that there is an endorsement -- when there is not.”
Sometimes candidates do this by “giving impressions rather than stating facts” and allowing voters to “fill in the blanks,” he said.
“I think a lot of what happens in campaign mailers is unethical,” Farnsworth said. “But if it’s not factually false, it’s in the realm of what candidates might say about themselves or each other.”
“It’s not a credible claim of fraud to argue that one is improperly wearing a red vest,” Farnsworth added.
If a candidate thinks another candidate has an advantage by wearing a red vest, then they should wear one too, he said.
Farnsworth said Photoshopping images is “a little more problematic,” but whether Stirrup crossed a line is ultimately up to the voters.
“If (voters) feel like this is acceptable artistic license and campaign messaging, then it is,” Farnsworth said. “If people think that Stirrup has gone too far. Well, then he did.”
“If you expect a candidate to be 100% honest and 100% transparent in their activities as a candidate, you’re going to be disappointed,” he added. In the end, if there is nothing “flat out false,” primary voters will make the call.
“The people who participate in primaries tend to be pretty highly partisan folks, so they’re going to want to hear a great deal about issues and candidate backgrounds,” Farnsworth said. “A Republican candidate has got to be evaluated on something other than whether or not they have a red vest on.”
The best news coming out of this controversy is for Youngkin, Farnsworth said.
“It is good news for the governor, though, that candidates are fighting over who is most like Youngkin,” Farnsworth said. “In a lot of districts in the commonwealth, Republican candidates are fighting over who is most like (Donald) Trump.”
Farnsworth said that’s true of Republicans in Virginia’s more rural districts. Youngkin, however, offers an alternative, he said.
Youngkin’s election in 2021 “has given rise to a number of governors around the country who have tried to campaign as Glenn Youngkin-style Republicans.” Farnsworth said. “In Prince William County, we’re now seeing Glenn Youngkin as a model for house of delegate candidates.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.