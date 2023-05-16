John Stirrup campaign literature.jpg

Josh Quill, a Republican candidate in the June 20 primary in the Gainesville-area 21st District, is crying foul over these mailers, which he says falsely imply that his opponent, John Stirrup, has Gov. Glenn Youngkin's endorsement.

 staff photo
Josh Quill campaigns outside the Haymarket Gainesville library.jpg

Josh Quill, a Republican candidate for the June 20 primary for the 21st District House of Delegates' seat, campaigns outside the Haymarket-Gainesville Library, an early voting polling place.
John Stirrup with a voter Facebook photo.jpg

John Stirrup, 65, of Haymarket, campaigns in a Gov. Glenn Youngkin-style red vest in a photo displayed on his Facebook page.

