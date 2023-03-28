A 19-year-old Remington man was arrested early Sunday after he was found parked in a Bealeton apartment complex with a concealed "ghost gun," and marijuana, according to the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were on foot patrol in the Aspen Apartments, located in the 11000 block of Willow Drive off U.S. 17 and Station Drive, just after midnight on Sunday, March 25, when they encountered a parked vehicle with its engine running and no lights on. A deputy approached the vehicle and noted a driver, a passenger and a bag of marijuana in “plain view” on the backseat, according to Jeffrey Long, a sheriff’s office spokesman.
The deputy repeatedly asked for the drivers ID, and the driver said he did not have it with him.
A second deputy on scene observed bullet holes in the vehicle and then saw a handgun in a pocket on the driver-side door that was later determined to be a “ghost gun,” Long said in a news release.
A ghost gun is a firearm assembled using non-serialized parts meant to be untraceable by law-enforcement. The driver stated he stole the firearm from his father and said he bought the marijuana in Washington, D.C., but did not recall from whom, Long said in a news release.
After the investigation, deputies determined that the driver, identified as Talib Davis, 19, of Remington, was awaiting sentencing on charges from Fairfax County and that the vehicle was involved in a shooting in Prince William County “a few years ago,” the release said.
Davis was arrested and charged with possession of drugs with intent to distribute and concealed carry without a permit. He was being held without bond at the Fauquier County Detention Center of Monday, March 27, according to the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.