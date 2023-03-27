Nancy Mae Donovan, age 92, passed peacefully at her home in Warrenton, VA on Thursday, March 23rd, 2023. She was born in Strasburg, Virginia on July 13th, 1930, daughter of the late, James and Mae Hoffman.
Nancy met the love of her life, Richard, when he was a marine stationed at Quantico, VA. They were married in 1952 and had four children. They settled in Fauquier County in 1969 from Alexandria, VA until her passing. She cared for many children through the welfare department and throughout the neighborhood. She filled in as a mother and grandmother to many parents, even watching different generations of the same family members. Her home was always filled with her family and the children she cared for. Nancy had a strong relationship with God and loved going to church. Her love for friendship and family fueled her passions in life. She was an incredible person who always brought a smile to others with her sense of humor. Nancy had an impact on so many lives throughout her 92 years. Her memory and spirit will live on in the hearts of all she touched during her long life.
Nancy is survived by three children, Laura Meehan & her husband, Patrick of Marshall, VA, Jeanne Lingo & her husband, Ted of Dickerson, MD and Mark Donovan & his wife, Donna of Warrenton, VA; brother, Connie Hoffman & his wife, Sandra of Pensacola, FL; sister in law, Mary Hoffman of Fredericksburg, VA, seven grandchildren, James, Brian (Jessye) Kellie, Teddy, Megan (David), Daniel (Elizabeth) & Kyle; and eleven great grandchildren, Carley, Steven, Krista, Kevin, Calvin, Scarlet, Rhett, Lennah, McKenzie, Easton & Madison.
In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Joseph Donovan; daughter, Jerry Ruth Donovan; and four brothers, John, Robert, Donald and Frank Hoffman.
The family will receive friends at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA on Thursday, March 30th, 2023 from 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 276 Cleveland St., Warrenton, VA 20186, at 10 am on Friday, March 31st, 2023. We will reassemble at Gravel Springs Lutheran church cemetery, 1870 S. Pifer Rd., Star Tannery, VA 22654 at 12:30 pm for the committal followed by a reception in the church fellowship hall.
