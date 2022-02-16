Grab your paintbrush, dust off those dancing shoes and tune your instruments. It’s time to engage in self-expression and sizzle with self-esteem at an art-themed camp this summer.

A wide range of summer camps are available to let creativity and confidence flow this summer.

Allegro is a nonprofit art school in Warrenton that brings the arts to life. Through education, performance and community partnerships, it strives to develop the “whole artist.” Allegro camps provide opportunities to experience something new, improve existing skills and have fun. Allegro offers a variety of camps every summer including dance camps, music camps and musical theater exploration camps for ages 5 to 12. Visit www.allegrocsa.org to learn more about its 2022 summer camps and registration information.

Fauquier County Parks and Recreation: Register for all Fauquier County Parks and Recreation summer camps at fauquiercounty.gov. Several artistic camps are offered throughout the summer including:

Artistic Inspirations: Ages 5 to 12; Aug. 1-5; 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This artsy-themed camp lets children’s creative side shine. Kids will learn about art and artists while creating their own masterpieces and also be introduced to performing arts as campers create their own skits and songs. Visit fauquiercounty.gov to register by July 25.

Art Camp: Ages 6 to 12; July 18 to 22; 10 to 11:30 a.m. This camp has an ocean and beach theme. Campers will paint a "life under the sea" canvas, make a model magic beach, a paper lantern fish and a sunset watercolor masterpiece. The week ends with an art show for parents and caregivers. Visit fauquiercounty.gov to register by July 15.

ARTfactory was founded in 1984 by a group of artists and art lovers with the goal of enriching the quality of life in Northern Virginia. The ARTfactory is located in the Hopkins Candy Factory building in Manassas and has become the cornerstone of the downtown arts community. ARTfactory offers an art gallery, theater arts, visual arts education, dance classes, Arts on the Go™, summer camps and the SummerSounds Concert Series.

The upcoming 2022 summer camps will offer a wide variety of artistic offerings for ages 5 to 18 starting in mid-June and running through mid-August. Check www.virginiaartfactory.org for specific date and registration information. Art camps are planned to include: