The application process is now open for the 2020-2021 school year at Mountain Vista Governor’s School, a regional program for academically talented and highly motivated students in 10th, 11th and 12th grade.
At the governor’s school, “science, mathematics, humanities and research courses are uniquely integrated to provide a college-level, project-based learning environment,” according to a school division news release.
Applications for admission to MVGS are now available and are due in the student’s school counseling office no later than March 2. Current FCPS freshmen may access the application by clicking here https://www.fcps1.org/cms/lib/VA01918647/Centricity/domain/46/division%20news/2019-2020/2020%20Student%20Application%20with%20Essay.pdf. Current sophomores and juniors may also apply but will only be accepted if space allows. Applications are also available in the counseling office at each high school.
Prospective students and parents are invited an informational meeting from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at the LFCC Warrenton Campus in the Barn. Faculty and staff will be present to discuss the MVGS program and answer questions. Current MVGS students will be available to describe their experience in the MVGS program.
For more information about Mountain Vista Governor's School, visit www.mvgshome.org. For questions related to the application process, contact Mrs. Ladona Gorham at lgorham@fcps1.org or 540-422-7012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.