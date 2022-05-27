The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022, in the Warren Green Building at 10 Hotel Street in Warrenton, Virginia, and will hold a regular meeting and public hearings at 6:30 p.m. in the same location on the following:
1. AN ORDINANCE TO ESTABLISH A FEE FOR PASSING BAD CHECKS TO FAUQUIER COUNTY GOVERNMENT – An ordinance to establish a fee, not to exceed $50, for the uttering, publishing or passing of any check, draft or order for payment of taxes or any other sums due to Fauquier County Government pursuant to Code of Virginia § 15.2-106. (M.C. Anderson, Staff)
2. AN AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 7 OF THE COUNTY CODE TO ADDRESS DECENNIAL REDISTRICTING – The County has received redrawn legislative districts for the Senate of Virginia, House of Delegates, and U.S. House of Representatives to accommodate population changes between 2010 and 2020 as reported in the decennial U.S. Census. In addition, the County is required to redraw its election districts utilizing the 2020 census data and make necessary adjustments to polling locations. Information on the proposed maps and polling locations can be found on the County website for redistricting or meeting agendas and at the County Administration Building. (Erin M. Kozanecki, Staff) (Continued from May 12, 2022)
3. A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING THE GRANT OF AN EASEMENT TO DOMINION ENERGY VIRGINIA – Dominion Energy Virginia needs expanded easement to construct underground electrical utility infrastructure within a right-of-way where aerial transmission lines exist. The easement area of the underground infrastructure crosses the County owned parcels for the Woods at Warrenton and White’s Mill trail system. (Erin M. Kozanecki, Staff)
4. SPECIAL PERMIT SPPT-22-017105, GLOBAL WAY, LLC (OWNER) / LITTLE FALLS RUN, L.C. (APPLICANT) – LOCK-IT-UP SELF STORAGE – An application for a Category 15 Special Permit to allow a self-storage facility, including storage units, associated parking and access and main office. The property is located at 10526 Global Way, Lee District, Bealeton, Virginia. (PIN 6990-71-0007-000) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
5. SPECIAL PERMIT SPPT-22-017261, BRUCE A. JENKINS (OWNER) / ERVIN JENKINS (APPLICANT) – MIDLAND OUTLAWS – An application for a Category 8 Special Permit to host a temporary event. The property is located at 11264 Rogues Road, Cedar Run District, Midland, Virginia. (PIN 7809-41-5259-000 and 7809-41-3330-000) (Rebecca Acland, Staff)
6. REZONING AMENDMENT REZN-21-015939, WEXFORD PARTNERS, LLC (OWNER / APPLICANT) – WEXFORD VILLAGE – An application to amend portions of a previously approved Proffer Statement and Concept Development Plan associated with REZN-18-008683. The properties are located on the west side of Marsh Road across from Village Center Drive, Lee District. (PIN 6899-24-0759-000 and 6899-25-0237-000) (Adam Shellenberger, Staff)
7. 4TH RENEWAL – PARIS VALLEY AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-016921) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
8. 5TH RENEWAL – COBBLER MOUNTAIN AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-016922) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
9. 5TH RENEWAL – SOUTHERN FAUQUIER AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-016923) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
10. 5TH RENEWAL – MIDDLEBURG/MARSHALL AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-016924) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
11. 15TH ADDITION – UPPERVILLE AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-016978) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
· Dorry L. Gascon & Andrew T. Keahon, PIN 6051-25-4705-000 & PIN 6051-26-8236-000
· William A. Crawford, IV & Lori Ann Garrett, PIN 6051-67-4067-000
· Cynthia Benitz, PIN 6051-78-3671-000
· Daniel Huffman-Frasco, PIN 6052-80-5418-000
· Landmark Conservation, LLC, PIN 6062-61-9473-000
12. 19TH ADDITION – ORLEAN / HUME AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-016879) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
· Alvin Richard & Christine W. Knudson, PIN 6944-47-4601-000 & PIN 6944-58-5104-000
13. 24TH ADDITION – MIDDLEBURG / MARSHALL AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-017239 & AGFO-22-017381) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
· Thomas L. Higginson, Jr., PIN 6061-06-8098-000
· Jay R. & Evelyn S. Eichorn, PIN 6061-04-5932-000
14. WITHDRAWAL – FIERY RUN AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-016971) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
· John F. (Sr.) & Nancy A. Urbanski, Trustees, PIN 6909-48-6927-000
15. WITHDRAWALS – SPRINGS VALLEY AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-016890, AGFO-22-016972 & AGFO-22-016973) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
· James A. & Dana D. Whitt, PIN 6953-99-2589-000
· Kyle M. Budd, PIN 6953-55-2625-000
· Hannah V. Budd, PIN 6953-45-9821-000
16. WITHDRAWALS – THE PLAINS AGRICULTURAL & FORESTAL DISTRICT (AGFO-22-016974 & AGFO-22-016976) (Kara Marshall, Staff)
· Mark Shiloh Miller, PIN 7907-99-1951-000
· Alice Lawaetz, PIN 6091-72-4704-000
Copies of the above files are available for review by contacting the Clerk to the Board of Supervisors’ office Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling (540) 422-8020.
Interested parties wishing to be heard on any of the above are encouraged to send written correspondence in advance of the meeting to 10 Hotel Street, Warrenton, VA 20186, or by e-mail to BOS@fauquiercounty.gov prior to June 9, 2022. Citizens wishing to appear in person should arrive prior to the start time of the meeting. Comments are limited to three minutes. The meeting can be viewed remotely on Fauquier County Government Channel 23 and is livestreamed at http://fauquier-va.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=1.
Fauquier County does not discriminate on the basis of handicapped status in admission or access to its programs and activities. Accommodations will be made for handicapped persons upon prior request. Citizens requiring reasonable accommodation for disabilities or requiring any other assistance related to the meeting should contact Ms. Renée Culbertson, Deputy Municipal Clerk, at (540) 422-8020.
