Opioid Ripples is an ongoing series produced jointly by four organizations: Piedmont Journalism Foundation and Foothills Forum, two independent, nonprofit civic news organizations; and Piedmont Media and Rappahannock Media, two media companies. The nonprofits provide the research and reporting; the media companies decide when and what to publish in their newspapers and on their websites.
The Piedmont Journalism Foundation, founded in 2018, and Foothills Forum, founded in 2014, were created to increase in-depth news coverage and public discussion of issues in their communities.
Foothills Forum focuses on Rappahannock County. For more information, see www.foothills-forum.org.
Piedmont Journalism Foundation focuses on Fauquier and surrounding counties. For more information, see piedmontjournalism.org.
Community support of the nonprofits makes this and other projects possible. Funding for this series comes in part from the PATH Foundation, which provides grants to improve health and vitality in Fauquier, Rappahannock and Culpeper counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.