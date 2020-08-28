A weekday access permit is normally required for Riverside Preserve, but it has been waived for now. Normal permit costs are $50 (six months) and $75 (year).
“We have 2.86 miles of trails for people to walk on. Lots of trees, plants, wildflowers and wildlife viewing opportunities,” said Gary Rzepecki, director of Fauquier County Parks and Rec. “It’s a great place to enjoy nature, with a river, and almost 200 acres of forest.”
Rzepecki said it’s popular to picnic by the water, but he requests people stay on the Fauquier County side of the river as there is a private landowner in Culpeper County who does not want trespassers on his property.
“In the future we want to offer nature camps, science classes, arts and crafts classes. We will also be developing a planting plan to plant trees/shrubs to increase the riparian buffer and hope to have volunteers assist in planting and maintaining them,” he said.
