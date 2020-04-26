Here’s a moderately strenuous circuit hike I’ve done several times.
It’s about 7 miles, and briefly channels you onto the storied Appalachian Trail.
It starts at the Turner Pond parking area, which makes the route about 2 miles longer and more rewarding. Walk toward what looks to be a working farm, then turn left and follow a 5K cross country course steadily up.
Stay to the right, and eventually wind up above the visitor center.
From there take the Piedmont Overlook Trail steeply upward. It eventually connects with the North Ridge Trail, then Ambassador Whitehouse Trail, then the AT.
You leave the AT at the North Ridge Trail to come down. There are a variety of lower trails that wind back down to Turner Pond.
-Peter Brewington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.