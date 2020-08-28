The following is a note from Dr. Wade Kartchner, health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
Here are this week’s -- We interrupt this message for a NEWS FLASH- if you have been tested for SARS-CoV2, PLEASE stay at home until the results come back. There are few things more frustrating for the health department than to follow-up on a positive lab result and find the person is at work or at school while the test is pending. As we say in the medical field: a reason to test is a reason to treat, or in this case, a reason to isolate until the results are known. So please, please stay at home and isolate until you get your result. I know this can be difficult, but this can significantly contribute to the spread. Now back to our regularly scheduled message -- Here are this week’s graphs.
There is a spike in the district numbers, largely due to an outbreak in a nursing home in Warrenton. We are working closely with the facility to isolate and quarantine those affected.
As always, please wash your hands, watch your distance, and wear a cloth face covering if you can’t. Oh, and stay at home if you’ve been tested until your results come back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.