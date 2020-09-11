The following is from Rapphannock-Rapidan Health Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
In the continued effort to put the pandemic in context, I would like to show a chart that depicts how the deaths and cases per 100,000 play out across Virginia and the neighboring states. You will note that the states are in order of deaths/100,000, as I have consistently stated that this is the metric that tells the true story of the pandemic.
As can be seen in the chart above, Virginia is on the lower end of the table in comparison to the surrounding states and below the national averages as well. This data is as of Sept. 8.
