2 people -- 1 deceased, 1 injured -- found in burned building Friday night

One person was found dead, one injured after a structure fire in the 7000 block of Catlett Road in Bealeton late Friday, July 23, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office.
The injured person was taken to Fauquier Hospital for medical treatment. No other information about the victims has been released.
After being shut down for several hours, Catlett Road was reopened at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, in collaboration with the Fauquier County Fire Marshall’s Office.
