2022 class: Garrett Pancione (Radford commitment), Jackson Gimbel (JMU commitment)
2021: Ed Wagner (George Washington), Tyler Kaltreider (VMI), Eric Wilson (Charleston Southern), Blake Cuddington (Virginia Wesleyan)
2020: Blake Fisher (University of Lynchburg), Eddie Gimbel (Lynchburg), Adam Dressler (Messiah College)
2019: Dylan Fisher (Lynchburg), Joe DeBardi (Mount St. Mary’s), Luke Burner (West Virginia Wesleyan), Ty Gravett (Lynchburg)
