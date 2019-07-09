Top Headlines

Jesse C. “Jess” Gingras

Jesse C. “Jess” Gingras, 41, residing in Linden, Virginia, departed this life on June 8, 2019 in the presence of family and friends, after battling cancer since 2015. He is truly a Super Hero! He is missed far more than words could ever express. Jess was born January 20, 1978 in Fairfax, Vir…

Garry A. Sutphin

Garry A. Sutphin, 55 of The Plains passed away Sunday July 7, 2019 at Novant Prince William Hospital.

Thelma Lee Stewart

Thelma Lee Stewart, 77, of Baltimore, MD, formerly of Fauquier County, VA, passed July 4, 2019.

Andre Maurice Grace

Andre Maurice Grace, 46, of Manassas, Virginia, passed July 4, 2019.

